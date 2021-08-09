Skip to Content

Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

2:19 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

The New York Yankees won five games in a row this past week, although it wasn’t all good news for them. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They’re still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they’ve won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2 games behind the Red Sox and Athletics for the American League’s two wild cards. But COVID-19 continues to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side. Anthony Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, and Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sánchez have all been sidelined recently.

Associated Press

