Stocks open a bit higher as energy, tech regain lost ground

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading Tuesday as energy and technology companies clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% in the early going, and the Nasdaq composite was up by about the same amount. Crude oil prices were 1.6% higher after slumping the day before. Movie theater chain AMC rose 6% after reporting results late Monday that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern rose 6% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.