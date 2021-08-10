Eagles starters will play preseason opener; Dillard injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni and his staff “are still talking through” how playing time will be allocated in Philadelphia’s preseason opener Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles’ first-year coach indicated that Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback, and most healthy players will see action. Left tackle Andre Dillard won’t play after suffering a sprained knee in practice. Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick competing with Jordan Mailata for the starting job, is listed as week-to-week. Sirianni said Hurts’ playing time might depend on how the offense performs.