Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Mets

Washington Nationals (50-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (56-55, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -242, Nationals +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 33-20 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .331.

The Nationals have gone 21-32 away from home. Washington is slugging .418 as a unit. Juan Soto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-4. Paolo Espino earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Jerad Eickhoff registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 91 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

