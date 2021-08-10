Ethiopia to citizens: Stop Tigray forces ‘once and for all’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is calling on “all capable Ethiopians” to join the military and stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region “once and for all,” seemingly abandoning the unilateral cease-fire the government declared in June as its military retreated from Tigray. Now deadly fighting has spread into other regions. Spokespeople for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, the military and the Tigray emergency task force did not immediately respond to questions. The sharply worded new statement came after weeks of mobilization by Ethiopia’s government, including military recruiting and blood donation drives, as Tigray forces pushed into Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.