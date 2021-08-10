GBI: Deputies kill man who fired at them during standoff

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say sheriff’s deputies killed an armed man who fired at authorities during a standoff in northwest Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened late Monday night in the unincorporated community of Rocky Face, near Dalton. At some point during negotiations with the man, authorities say the suspect began firing at deputies. That prompted deputies to return fire, killing him. The man’s name has not been released. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident is the 60th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. That matches the pace of law enforcement shootings from 2020 in Georgia.