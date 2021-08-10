Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. The 22-year-old Hart was a restricted free agent, and coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team. Hart’s numbers plummeted in finishing with a 9-11-5 record. He allowed four or more goals 13 times and missed the final 12 games with a sprained left knee. That was a significant drop-off from his previous season in which Hart went 24-13-3 in helping the Flyers finish fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is stepping away from the booth. Lange announced his retirement from radio play-by-play duties on Monday but the 73-year-old Hall of Famer will remain part of the team’s radio network by adding commentary and voice work on a limited basis. Lange missed the majority of the past season during the pandemic while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the booth to call two regular-season and two home playoff games.