Hong Kong leader supports retaliatory sanctions law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader has voiced support for legislation allowing retaliatory sanctions, after the U.S. and other Western governments punished city officials over the ongoing crackdown on democracy activists. Carrie Lam said Tuesday the anti-foreign sanctions law should be adopted in Hong Kong via local legislation, rather than imposed by Beijing. China’s broad anti-sanctions law was imposed in June. Anyone hit with retaliatory sanctions could be subject to visa restrictions, having their assets seized and a ban on doing business with any Chinese company or individual in China. Over 100 pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong have been arrested under last year’s new national security law.