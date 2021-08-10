Skip to Content

Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID

New
7:06 pm National News from the Associated Press

The surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. has caused a shortage of nurses and other front-line staff in virus hot spots that can no longer keep up with the flood of unvaccinated patients. Some facilities are also losing workers to burnout and lucrative out-of-state temporary gigs. Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. In Florida, ambulances and fire departments are straining to respond to emergencies. One person who suffered a heart attack in New Orleans was even bounced from six hospitals before finding an emergency room that could take him in.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content