Madison chancellor: Foxconn likely won’t honor $100M pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she isn’t expecting the Foxconn Technology Group to honor a $100 million pledge it made to the school. The pledge made in August 2018 was promoted as the biggest research partnership in UW-Madison history. Foxconn said it was investing in engineering and innovation research. A public records request made to UW-Madison and published by the Wisconsin State Journal Monday shows the Taiwanese electronics giant gave $700,000 in the first year of the five-year agreement, which is less than 1% of its commitment. Blank blames the U.S. trade war with China and other issues affecting markets where Foxconn operates.