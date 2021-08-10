Skip to Content

Oppressive heat and humidity builds and storm threat looms

Tonight: Variable clouds. Mild and muggy. Chance of a few passing showers or storms. Low: 64-71

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few showers or storms are possible this evening and tonight. It will remain muggy with lows in the 60s to low 70s tonight.

Wednesday will be dangerously hot and humid. The chance of PM showers and storms is 30%. Any storms could be severe. Heat index values will be in the 90s to 103 in the hottest locations and in bright sun. PLEASE take it easy and drink lots of water.

Howard Manges

