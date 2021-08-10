Police find the body of missing Louisiana kayaker

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- New York State Police said they have found the body of a kayaker that went missing Saturday.

He was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday. His body was recovered from the Whitney Point reservoir.

On Monday, police identified the man as 57-year-old James D. Jones of Louisiana.

Jones went missing at the Whitney Point reservoir Saturday evening. Police were able to locate his kayak over the weekend.

Police used a helicopter, drones and boats to search for him.