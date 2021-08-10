Police find the body of missing Louisiana kayaker

Police find the body of missing Louisiana kayakerNew
WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- New York State Police said they have found the body of a kayaker that went missing Saturday.
He was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday. His body was recovered from the Whitney Point reservoir.
On Monday, police identified the man as 57-year-old James D. Jones of Louisiana.
Jones went missing at the Whitney Point reservoir Saturday evening. Police were able to locate his kayak over the weekend.
Police used a helicopter, drones and boats to search for him.