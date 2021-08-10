The Tioga County Fair has begun in Owego

(OWEGO) -- With the cut of a ribbon, the Tioga County Fair is officially underway Tuesday.

Admission starts at $10. It includes unlimited rides, shows and parking access.

This is the first time the fair has been held in two years since the pandemic canceled festivities last year.

"Everybody seems to be quite respectful about the COVID virus," said 4H Shooting Sports Instructor John King. "I have a mask that I'll be wearing when I'm doing some instruction where we're going to be a little closer than the six-foot distance."

