Timeline: Gov. Cuomo resigns after a decade in office

(WBNG/CBS2/AP) -- On Aug. 10, around noon, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on his social media pages that he will resign from his position.

The resignation came exactly one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo found legitimate claims.

DECEMBER 13, 2020:

The first person to come forward about Governor Cuomo, Lindsey Boylan, tweeted that Governor Cuomo had been sexually harassing her for years. Governor Cuomo responded to Boylan's tweets and said they were not true.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

FEBRUARY 24, 2021:

Former Cuomo aide Karen Hinton brought upon allegations of sexual harassment by the governor. Cuomo also denied these allegations.

A few days after Hinton accused the governor, another former aide to Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, accused him of sexual harassment. She said Cuomo asked her numerous questions about her personal life and questions about age differences in romantic relationships. Cuomo denied the allegations and said he "was trying to mentor her."

FEBRUARY 28, 2021:

Cuomo said he would give Attorney General Letitia James the authority to select a private lawyer to investigate the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him. He said he would fully cooperate with James' investigation.

This is the first time Cuomo acknowledged his behavior with women had been "misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation."

MARCH 1, 2021:

Attorney General Letitia James announced she has received a referral letter from the executive chamber to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo.

MARCH 3, 2021:

Cuomo addressed the sexual harassment claims made against him in a news conference. It was, at that point, his first news conference since Feb. 22. He said, "First, I fully support a woman's right to come forward and I think it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable."

MARCH 11, 2021:

The Times Union of Albany reported that a lawyer for Cuomo said she has reported a groping allegation made against him to police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

At this point, lawmakers were demanding that the governor resigns from his position.

MARCH 29, 2021:

Sherry Vill, a Rochester woman, accused the governor of grabbing her face and kissing her at her residence when he was at her home to inspect flood damage.

AUGUST 3, 2021:

Attorney General James announced the findings of the independent investigation into the sexual harassment accusations. She said Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws. The Attorney General's Office noted that the harassment included unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging, and comments that accusers said were "deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive or inappropriate."

AUGUST 8, 2021:

One of Cuomo's top aides, Melissa DeRosa, announced she will be resigning from his administration. She has been his top aide since 2017.

AUGUST 9, 2021:

The Assembly Judiciary Committee told Cuomo's legal team that he had until Aug. 13 to submit any evidence before the impeachment inquiry against him concluded.

On the same day, The Associated Press reported that Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned over fallout from her work advising Governor Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations.

AUGUST 10, 2021:

Governor Cuomo announced his resignation.

AUGUST 24, 2021:

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the 57th Governor of New York State. She will be the first woman governor New York ever had.