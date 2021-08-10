Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

MIAMI (AP) — Islands in the northeastern Caribbean are bracing for what could soon become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded watches to warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where tropical storm conditions are expected later in the day. The Dominican Republic and Haiti and the southern Bahamas could get hit on Wednesday. Forecasters believe it could strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred sometime Tuesday. More than a month has passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa. Now we’re entering the busiest time of the hurricane season.