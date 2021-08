Heat Advisory for all counties from 12 PM until 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.50” (1.50”) 30% High 90 (86-92) Wind SW 10-15 mph

More heat and humidity today. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are possible. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s, heat indices will be in the 90s to low 100s.