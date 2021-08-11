Broome County considers state of emergency as COVID-19 cases spike

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As Broome County's coronavirus cases spike over recent weeks, county leadership is considering reinstating a state of emergency.

"It's a possibility," Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said. "It's something that we've talked about as recently as today."

He said this is a pivotal time for the county and Southern Tier as a whole.

"At the current rate, things have the potential to get out of control... we know exactly how this can play out if we sit by and do nothing," Garnar said.

With the school year on the horizon, the county said they have been meeting with districts to discuss how to keep students safe.

"I can tell you there are kids who are definitely testing positive," Broome County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman said. "Throughout the summer we have seen kids both participating in programs and not who have tested positive."

The county has received a $5 million dollar grant to conduct tests on students throughout the school year.

Garnar said that it's imperative that people who are unvaccinated go and get the vaccine to protect groups like children and immunocompromised.