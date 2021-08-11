Skip to Content

CDC: Broome County elevated to ‘high’ rate of virus transmission

Virus rate Aug. 11

(WBNG) --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that several Southern Tier counties are listed as having a "high" level of transmission.

According to the CDC's Level of Community Transmission map Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties are designated as having high levels of transmission for COVID-19.

This is based on transmission rates from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9.

In the map posted above, counties with a high level of transmission are shown in red. Counties with a "substantial" level of transmission are shown in orange, counties with a "moderate" level of transmission are shown in yellow and counties with a "low" level of transmission are shown in blue.

Last week, Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties were designated as only having a substantial transmission rate of COVID.

As of Aug. 11, all of downstate New York is listed as having a high rate of transmission and no county is listed as having a low rate of transmission.

