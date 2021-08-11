Ethiopia armed group says it has alliance with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of an armed group that Ethiopia’s government has designated a terrorist organization says his group has struck a military alliance with the Tigray forces who are now pressing toward the capital, as the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region last year spreads into other parts of Africa’s second most populous country. The leader of the Oromo Liberation Army says “the only solution now is overthrowing this government militarily, speaking the language they want to be spoken to.” He says talks are under way on a political alliance as well, and asserted that other groups in Ethiopia are involved in similar discussions.