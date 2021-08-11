Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE…Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Fulton, Tioga,

Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an

air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and

provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances.

If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous

activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and

symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and

loose fitting clothing.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety

and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat.

