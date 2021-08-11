Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid 90s to lower 100s this
afternoon and again Thursday afternoon.
* WHERE…Northern Oneida, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland,
Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Broome, Delaware,
Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern
Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot and humid conditions may persist into
Friday as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
