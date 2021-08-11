Heat and storm threat remains with us

Tonight: Variable clouds. Warm and muggy. Chance of a few passing showers or storms. Low: 68-75

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few showers or storms are possible early tonight. It will remain muggy with lows in the 60s to low 70s tonight. Check for Perseid meteors in the northeast sky if you're out tonight! If clouds cooperate you'll likely see a few meteors! One of the 3 peak nights is tonight.



Oppressive heat and humidity continue Thursday. Highs will approach 90 and with the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. In direct sun, in the afternoon, the heat index will likely be as high as 103. Any storms Thursday may turn severe. The chance of severe storms is a bit higher than today.