Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. The Phillies had their eight-game winning streak end. Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain. Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed. The game in Philadelphia ended just before 12:30 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Happ retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career home run to lead off the fourth inning. Making his second start for the Cardinals since being acquired from the Twins in a July 30 trade, Happ struck out five and walked two. Happ took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning against the Pirates on April 23 at Minnesota and wound up allowing one hit in 7 2/3 innings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies are making baseball fun again in Philly. Philadelphia leads the NL East and took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s matchup against Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies were in third place and 4½ games behind the Mets for first place in the division on Aug. 1. They are now making a run at the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick let his on-field play do the talking during his first two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, the two-time All-Pro intends to be more of a vocal leader. Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade with Miami in 2019 and he immediately improved the Steelers’ defense with dynamic plays. Fitzpatrick has nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in less than two seasons with Pittsburgh. He has even drawn comparisons to Hall of Fame Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni and his staff “are still talking through” how playing time will be allocated in Philadelphia’s preseason opener Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles’ first-year coach indicated that Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback, and most healthy players will see action. Left tackle Andre Dillard won’t play after suffering a sprained knee in practice. Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick competing with Jordan Mailata for the starting job, is listed as week-to-week. Sirianni said Hurts’ playing time might depend on how the offense performs.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jason Cabinda knows how to make a position transition. The Detroit Lions fullback was a middle linebacker at Penn State but never played defense as a star tailback at Hunterdon Central Regional in Flemington, New Jersey. Cabinda made the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and contributed 21 tackles. However, he was cut the next year in a meeting that aired on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” before quickly signing to Detroit’s practice squad. He was activated by the Lions late in 2019, getting into one game at fullback. Cabinda played sparingly at fullback in 2020, but showed enough for new Lions coach Dan Campbell to quickly take notice.