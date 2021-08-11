In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has seen several dramatic surges in the coronavirus pandemic and anger is growing. Iranians see images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet and on their TV sets while they remain unable to get the shots. Iran — like much of the world — remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public. So far only 3 million people out of Iran’s population of 80 million have had both vaccine doses. Iran’s supreme leader has refused to accept vaccine donations from America or Britain, which has contributed to the low numbers. Some Iranians are turning to the black market or going abroad to get vaccinated.