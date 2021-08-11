Kremlin critic Navalny slapped with new criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have levied new criminal charges against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russia’s Investigative Committee on Wednesday said it has charged Navalny with creating a non-profit organization that infringes on people’s rights, a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in prison. Officials alleged that Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which has published dozens of widely watched videos exposing the alleged government corruption, incited Russians to join unauthorized protests. The move is part of the government crackdown on the corruption fighter and his beleaguered team ahead of the Sept. 19 parliamentary election. The 45-year-old Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known foe.