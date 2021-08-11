Listed here: Kayaking safety tips

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Summer is not over yet, which means there are still chances to hit the water throughout the Southern Tier.

Even with Broome County parks staffed to keep an eye on everyone while on the water, for example, it's still crucial to acquire safety practices for properly using a kayak.

One thing to never forget is a life jacket.

"Legally you have to have a life jacket. If you're under the age of 12, you have to be wearing it," said Liz Woidt, the director for Broome County Parks, Recreation & Youth Services.

According to the director, any life jacket used must be coastguard approved as type one, two or three. A resource to learn more about the types of life jackets and their uses can be found here.

Before heading out onto the water, it's advised the user checks if he or she has the physical strength to get in and out of the kayak.

"If you can stand on one leg and cross the midline with your other leg, you have enough balance to go kayaking with even a skinny kayak," said Jim Signs, owner of Tioga County's Route 96 Power & Paddle. "If you can do a deep knee bend, that means you have good front to back brain integration, too, and you're not going to fall on your butt or on your face face when you get down in a sit in kayak."

Another factor to keep in mind is the projected forecast, especially with the unsettled weather we've experienced this summer. Woidt suggests looking ahead to see what conditions are expected while out with the kayak before heading to the site.

Once the decision is made to head to the water, it's all about communication.

"Know the body of water you're going on, go with friends," said Woidt. "If you're going by yourself or going with a group, let someone know where you're going, when you're going, when you're expected to return."