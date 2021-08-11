NYS DOT Looking to hire Plow Drivers for winter

(WBNG) -- There are many jobs on the market as many bushiness are looking to hire after the lock down. The New York State Department of Transportation is just one of them.

Facilities across the Southern Tier are looking for plow drivers, but you don't nessesarily need a lot of experience.

Public Information Specialist for the Region 9 DOT office in Binghamton Scott Cook says the job isn't just about snow removal.

"I don't want to say a rewarding career because that's cliche. But it does do your soul good to do this kind of work because you're out there," Cook told 12 News. "People may take it for granted but you're keeping people safe, you're keeping roads open and ultimately the essential work of the state."

Cook adds that the summer hiring process for plow drivers is something that happens annualy. The DOT says they prefer people with CDL's but are willing to consider all applicants.

You can visit NYSDOT Employment Opportunities for more information.