TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in the Town of Union late Tuesday night.

Broome County Dispatch says the incident happened Tuesday at 11:43 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale and Campvile roads.

As of right now, there's no word on what caused the incident or the extent of the person's injuries.

