Seager, Muncy HR, Dodgers end Phillies’ 8-game win streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Seager and Max Muncy homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0. The Phillies had their eight-game winning streak end. Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola had a a pitchers’ duel ruined by rain. Scherzer and Nola combined for 13 strikeouts over a combined 7 1/3 innings in a scoreless matchup before heavy rain delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning for 1 hour, 44 minutes. Neither star pitcher returned when the game resumed. The game in Philadelphia ended just before 12:30 a.m.