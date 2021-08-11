Suspect in clinic shootings ruled competent to stand trial

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for a man charged in the fatal shooting of a staff member and wounding of four others at a Minneapolis-area health clinic say they won’t fight a court exam that found him mentally competent to stand trial. Gregory P. Ulrich appeared Wednesday in Wright County District Court and withdrew his objection to the competency evaluation report filed in May. The judge ruled that Ulrich is competent to stand trial on murder and other charges in the shootings. Ulrich is accused of opening fire in the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.