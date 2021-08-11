Tioga County Fair returns with carnival rides, fireworks and derby

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Fair returns this summer!

Tioga County Fair President Jonathan Marks said after the pandemic canceled the fair in 2020, they are prepared and ready to put on a show this year.

"Well we were all ready to go last year," Marks said. "We just took those preparations extended them out a year we added some different attractions and different events - so we really wanted to put on a show this year."

You can expect all your fair favorites at this year's fair including fair food, demolition derby, tractor pulls, and carnival rides. Interim President & CEO of Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Sally Yablonsky said the fair is a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a taste of normalcy.

"It is wonderful to start being out and seeing people again and almost life back to normal," Yablonsky said. "The board is made up of 100% volunteers and it's just very good for the community."

The fair will run all week through Aug. 14 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Gates are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and general admission is $10.

Aside from carnival rides and games Marks said there will be plenty of other entertainment for fairgoers to enjoy!

"Today is our first Demo Derby these are the grandstand events, tomorrow is Tim Ruffo opening for Wreckless Marcy which is a local popular band with fireworks afterward. Friday night is our finale in the Demo Derby and then Saturday night we have the Outlaw Pulling series Truck & Tractor pulls," he said.

