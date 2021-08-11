Yard Goats take game two against Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were shutout for the second night in a row against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 0 (36-48), Yard Goats - 3 (29-56)

The Rumble Ponies pitcher Dustin Beggs was able to have six scoreless innings before the Yard Goats would score in the top of the seventh. Hartford added two more runs in the eighth inning.

Hartford's pitcher Matt Dennis was able to keep Binghamton to only four hits on the night.

In Beggs' six innings of work, he had four strikeouts, one run on three hits and allowed one walk.

Binghamton and Hartford face off in game three tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.