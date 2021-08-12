5 tools to help your remote-work business click

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, recent research shows that office-based workers report being happy with the option to work remotely — and employers have also been pleased with the results. Of course, moving to a remote-work business model has its challenges. Meetings, scheduling, data storage, communication and project management are five crucial areas of focus for companies to keep in mind when considering a telework setup. Whether your company is working remotely by choice or circumstance, here are the tools you’ll want to prioritize for workplace productivity.