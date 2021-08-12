ACA provides legal advice for immigrants and refugees in Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Civic Association and Journey's End Refugee Services joined forces Thursday to offer legal services to those in the immigrant and refugee communities here in the Southern Tier.

The virtual meetings aimed to help those who need it with staying informed on legal forms and updated on court rulings on the national level that could impact immigration and the path to citizenship.

Executive Director and CEO of the American Civic Association Mayra Garcia says immigration is still a prominent topic in the United States. She says that she hopes the public will see that their services will help immigrants receive jobs and help boost the local economy.

"I think this is a great opportunity for us to think about it and say you know what, it's not so bad, let them work, let them earn the money, and as long as they don't break the laws and they're here paying taxes and here working, then it's good for everyone."

Garcia adds that there has been an increase in the need for their services since the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The next Legal Workshop for Immigrants and Refugees will be held on August 17th over Zoom.

You can find out more information here: Binghamton's Immigrant Welcome Center | American Civic Association