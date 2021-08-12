Jenner campaign: No book, TV deals in works tied to recall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner kicked off a monthlong recall campaign tour by raising new questions about her motive for launching her bid to become California’s next governor. On a visit to Los Angeles, the former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative book or TV deals connected to her run for office. However — hours later — her campaign issued a statement saying “she has not pursued any money-making ventures in connection with the campaign, such as books or reality TV shows.” Jenner has faced questions about whether she is running a vanity campaign to advance her entertainment career.