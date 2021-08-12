Deposit Autism Awareness Walk happening Saturday

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Deposit's fifth Annual Autism Awareness Walk/ 5K Run will take place Aug. 14.

All proceeds raised from Saturday's event will benefit Autism Speaks, a national organization dedicated to helping individuals across the autism spectrum.

According to the President of the Deposit Autism Awareness Committee, Jenny Woodberry, there are 56 families in Deposit raising a child with autism.

The mission of Saturday's walk is to raise awareness and let families know that they are not alone. This is why Junior Committee Member Ishana Woodberry participates in this walk every year.

"Because people like me who have autism they know that they're not alone out there," Ishana Woodberry said.

Jenny Woodberry told 12 News it's incredible to see how much the community supports them and their mission.

"To know that people attend and they back us on our mission it's speechless," Woodberry said. "When you see all the support it lets you know all the countless hours of planning the walk every year it means something to everybody else."

The 5k run will start at 9 a.m. at Deposit High School. Saturday's event will feature a variety of special guests including Rowdy the Rumble Pony!

The registration fee is $20, and all participants are asked to sign in and register by 8:30 a.m.

For more information about the walk you can visit their Facebook page.