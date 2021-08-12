Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees.
* WHERE…All of Central New York.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot and humid conditions may persist into
Friday as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
