In a Chenango County-operated building? You’ll need a mask

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Health Department announced Thursday that visitors in county-operated buildings will be required to wear face masks beginning Aug. 16.

The health department said employees and the public will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Health officials are recommending Chenango County businesses, organizations and schools implement a mask requirement, for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, for their facilities as well.

Chenango County officials said they "appreciate everyone's efforts to defeat COVID-19" in a news release sent to media.

On Aug. 9, Broome County implemented its own mask rule that mandates anyone who enters a county-operated building will need to be masked up.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar implemented the mandate after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated the county as a place of "substantial" virus transmission.

As of Aug. 12, the CDC designated Broome and Chenango counties, as well as Delaware County, as areas of "high" virus transmission based on a time period of Aug. 4 to 10.