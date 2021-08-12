Meet the Discovery Center’s new executive director

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is under new leadership and the new executive director, Dr. Brenda Myers, is no stranger to the Southern Tier.

"I'm fortunate I did my doctorate here at Binghamton University," said Dr. Myers. "My husband and I moved back to the area and we really wanted to be able to think about how we could give back to our community..."

"Well her passion and enthusiasm was clear right off the bat so that was exciting," said Kristy Wales, the Discovery Center's education director. "We appreciate all her previous experience it helps, you know, that we are hoping to utilize."

With over 36 years of experience in leadership and education, she has also been a superintendent in multiple school districts. Though retired, she wanted to continue working with children.

During her time at the Discovery Center, Dr. Myers is looking forward to developing community partnerships, like through the new police station exhibit coming in a number of weeks.