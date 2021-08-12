MeToo Take 2? Movement’s strength hailed amid Cuomo fallout

NEW YORK (AP) — Since its launch in 2017, the #MeToo movement has experienced some fits and starts. But many associated with the movement have been buoyed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that he’s resigning amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations, seeing the outcome as a sign of the movement’s durability. Anita Hill, who essentially introduced sexual harassment to the public in 1991, says “the conversation has changed” as a result of #MeToo. Attorney Debra Katz, who represents Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett, says the governor’s resignation is a crucial moment of reckoning. And #MeToo founder Tarana Burke says it’s an encouraging sign that a younger, bolder generation of accusers is coming forward.