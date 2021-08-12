Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 10:43 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 PM EDT.

* At 1042 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Rutledgedale, or 11 miles north of Honesdale, moving northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockland, Honesdale, Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton,

Fremont, Jeffersonville, Bethany and Stalker.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH