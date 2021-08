Severe Thunderstorm Watch from THU 1:44 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

432 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME CHENANGO CORTLAND

DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA

OTSEGO SULLIVAN TIOGA

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE

PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE

WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI,

HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, MILFORD,

MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, ROME,

SAYRE, SCRANTON, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WAVERLY,

AND WILKES-BARRE.