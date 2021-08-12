A storm or two is still possible tonight

Tonight: Chance of storms early. Any storms could gusty with lots of lightning. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 64-70





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few storms are still possible as we head through the evening, but it appears the chances of widespread severe weather are very low at this point. The most likely timing of any storms will be through 9pm. Any storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind. Guidance continues to place the greatest risk of storms in northern PA, with very little activity in NY.



Oppressive heat and humidity continue Friday with a chance, once again, of showers and possibly strong to severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and with the humidity, it will feel like the low to mid 90s.