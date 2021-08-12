Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers in Russia’s Far East are searching for survivors after a helicopter carrying tourists crashed into a deep volcanic lake. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry says 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the helicopter when it went down early Thursday in Kurile Lake, located in a Kamchatka Peninsula nature reserve. Officials say the eight survivors located so far had to swim about 29.5 feet up to the surface from the sinking helicopter in water that was 41 to 42.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The helicopter was an Mi-8 manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago. The director of the local carrier says the helicopter had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.