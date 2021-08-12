Yacht carrying 18 sinks off Greek island; all rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says all 18 people who were on a British-flagged yacht that sank off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued and are uninjured. The passengers and crew member, all Greeks, were picked up from the sea by a passenger boat, a nearby cargo ship and a launch on Thursday. A coast guard spokesperson had originally said the yacht had been carrying 17 passengers when it sank on Thursday. Two helicopters, three coast guard patrol boats and other vessels scrambled to the area after those on board contacted emergency services on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear why the yacht sank.