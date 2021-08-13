Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as President Joe Biden becomes more aggressive in pressuring Americans to get vaccinated, he has refrained from using all his powers. He’s held off, for instance, on proposals to require vaccinations for all air travelers or, for that matter, the federal workforce. The result is a precarious balancing act as Biden works to make life more uncomfortable for the unvaccinated without spurring a backlash. For now, Biden has required most federal workers to attest to their vaccination status, with those who have not received a dose required to maintain social distancing, test weekly for the virus and face other potential restrictions on their work.