CDC reports Tioga County has a ‘high’ level of virus spread

(WBNG) -- On Aug. 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Tioga County is designated as a location that has a "high" level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

The signification is based on transmission rates from Aug. 5 to 11.

Tioga County follows Broome, Chenango, and Delaware counties as having a high level of virus transmission, according to the CDC. Broome County was elevated to having a high level of community spread of the virus on Aug. 11.

All counties with a high level of virus spread are shown in red on the map above. Counties with a "substantial" level of spread are shown in orange, counties with a "moderate" level of spread are shown in yellow and counties with a "low" level of spread are shown in blue.

As of Aug. 13, no county in New York has a low level of virus transmission, according to the CDC. All counties have at least a moderate level of transmission.

Chenango and Broome counties have implemented mask mandates in county-operated buildings to address the transmission rates in the community.