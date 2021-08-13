Festival of Giants R/C Air Show primed for take-off

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- Keep your eyes to the skies as the largest radio-controlled aircraft soar into the Southern Tier.

The Binghamton Aeros host their 36th Annual Festival of Giants R/C Air Show Aug. 13 to 15 at the Chenango Bridge Airport. President of the Binghamton Aeros Tony Jensen told 12 News this air show is done completely with model aircraft.

"What makes this particular event special is these are what's called giant scale aircraft," Jensen said. "Most of them at the smallest end tend to be about a 7-foot wingspan and many of the pilots and builders that come here actually bring aircraft that are half the size of a real airplane."

Jensen said this air show is a gathering of friends who share an interest in model aviation and over the years it has even turned into a tourist attraction.

"Many people in the community look forward to it every year we welcome the public to come in and watch the festivities," Jensen said. "We will have a food vendor here serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner so it's that type of atmosphere with plenty of shade for people to sit and watch the aircrafts."

Those in attendance will see everything from giant biplanes to turbine jets all flown by skilled pilots from across the eastern U.S. and Canada.

Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information on this exciting three-day event click here.

For specific times and location see the flyer below: