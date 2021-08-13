In Your Debt: Back to pre-pandemic spending? Don’t overdo it

The threat of COVID-19 still looms, but Americans are getting back out there and once again spending on travel, dining out, entertainment and commuting. If you spent much of the past year and a half at home, the cost of going out can surprise you, especially if your values, money goals and financial situation have shifted as a result of the pandemic. The social pressure to join in on pricey outings with friends and family is strong, but doing so may not be financially feasible for you now. Thankfully, you can stay true to your budget with some adjustments and honest communication.