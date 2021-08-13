Local organization hosts ‘Back to School Blast’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the summer begins to wind down and children are preparing to go back to school, the American Civic Association and Molina Healthcare teamed up to provide members of the community with a BBQ and backpacks as part of their 'Back to School Blast'.

At the event, folks were able to receive face painting, ice cream, food, and education on the services and organizations offered to them in the community.

Executive Director and CEO of the American Civic Association Mayra Garcia says it is important for resources in Binghamton to be able to meet the faces of the community in person.

"Because a lot of times when you pass information along it is different than when you get the information in person and get to know the players, and so that way it is more like a one-to-one type of interaction," Garcia says.

The ACA says they will be holding another event like this one in September. To learn more about the ACA and other community resources you can visit their website: Binghamton's Immigrant Welcome Center | American Civic Association